MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

10-year-old Australian multimillionaire owns two companies, could retire at 15

Pixie Curtis, the creator of Pixie's Fidgets, a toy company, and Pixie's Bows, a hair accessory company, may retire at 15, becoming the youngest person in the world to retire.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

An Australian girl, Pixie Curtis, is on her way to retiring as a millionaire at the tender age of 15.

10-year-old Curtis set up a toy company that's already making huge profits, while she is still in elementary school.

Her mother, Roxy Jacenko, helped Pixie start the toy company Pixie's Fidgets. The toys sold out in less than 48 hours after the company’s launch last year.

Additionally, Pixie has another business that her mother started when she was a baby, Pixie's Bows.

Both companies are now a part of Pixie's Pix, which sells other games and accessories for children.

Close

Related stories

"She can retire at 15 if she wants to," Jacenko told news.com.au adding, "Our family joke has been I'll be working till I'm 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 – I certainly know who's smarter."

Jacenko herself owns several successful businesses, including Sweaty Betty PR. 

Furthermore, Pixie's story has gained her a large following on social media, garnering more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Despite her success, Pixie's mother does not want her to feel obligated to work for the company.

"I have said it from day one, the moment Pixie doesn't want to be front-facing or be involved with Pixie's Pix and Pixie's Bows then we will reassess. But for now, she is happy, learning so much," she said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #10 year old #Australian #Multimillionaire #Pixie Curtis #Pixie's Bows #Pixie's Fidgets #Pixie's pix #Roxy Jacenko
first published: Jan 14, 2022 10:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.