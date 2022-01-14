10-year-old Australian multimillionaire owns two companies, could retire at 15

An Australian girl, Pixie Curtis, is on her way to retiring as a millionaire at the tender age of 15.

10-year-old Curtis set up a toy company that's already making huge profits, while she is still in elementary school.

Her mother, Roxy Jacenko, helped Pixie start the toy company Pixie's Fidgets. The toys sold out in less than 48 hours after the company’s launch last year.

Additionally, Pixie has another business that her mother started when she was a baby, Pixie's Bows.

Both companies are now a part of Pixie's Pix, which sells other games and accessories for children.

"She can retire at 15 if she wants to," Jacenko told news.com.au adding, "Our family joke has been I'll be working till I'm 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 – I certainly know who's smarter."

Jacenko herself owns several successful businesses, including Sweaty Betty PR.

Furthermore, Pixie's story has gained her a large following on social media, garnering more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Despite her success, Pixie's mother does not want her to feel obligated to work for the company.

"I have said it from day one, the moment Pixie doesn't want to be front-facing or be involved with Pixie's Pix and Pixie's Bows then we will reassess. But for now, she is happy, learning so much," she said.