This 12-year-old millionaire celebrated her birthday and retirement together

Curtis is the CEO of her toy company Pixie’s Fidgets. (Image: Pixie Curtis/Instagram)

An 11-year-old is planning a retirement party for her 12th birthday. Pixie Curtis, the Australia-born entrepreneur is stepping away from her booming business to focus on school, according to a report by New York Post.

Curtis is the CEO of her toy company Pixie’s Fidgets. She shared a video of the goodie bags that she will be handing out to the guests at her party, each filled with skincare products and worth over $50 which is approximately Rs 4,112.

The goodie bag was sponsored by luxury Australian beauty brand MCoBeauty, contain a six-piece brush set, bronzing drops, 6, a 2-in-1 glow lip treatment and lip balm.



The idea of the birthday-cum-retirement party was given to Curtis by her mother Roxy Jacenko. Intrestingly, the preteen founded the company with her mother in 2021. The millionaire started out selling bows and then went on to launch her fidget spinner business during the pandemic, amassing a multimillion-dollar empire, as per New York Post.

As of 2023, the 11-year-old earns more than $133,000 every month (approx. Rs 1,09,40,546) according to News.com.au. She even owns a Mercedes Benz.

Curtis has an Instagram account with 140k followers where she gives a sneak-peek into her ultra-luxurious lifestyle often. She even shared some pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.





“Wow. This child will have nothing left to look forward to if she’s been given this at 12. What happens when she’s 22. Did she get her own private jet? This is vulgar and gross,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I mean what a way to say goodbye. Pixie you looked absolutely dreamy. What a beautiful girl you’ve become inside and out. We love you.”

“Isn’t anyone disturbed by an 11-year-old constantly promoting things that are designed for adults??? All the skincare and make up that an 11-year-old does not need to be using- it’s crazy that this is the world we live in. Let’s just stop and really think about what this represents about this generation and encourage our kids to be kids not marketing machines!” a third user remarked.