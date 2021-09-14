1 in 3 Indian professionals burnt out, stressed due to remote work

Work from home is beginning to tell on Indian professionals. One in three has reported burnout due to increased workload and stress, a study released by professional networking site LinkedIn has found.

With most professionals continuing to work remotely, conversations about burnout increased dramatically across the workforce, Future of Work 2021 released on September 14 said.

“The study shows that one in three professionals in India is burnt out due to increased workload (35 percent) and stress (34 percent) while working remotely in India,” the report said.

As coronavirus cases began to rise in India in March 2020, a majority of professionals shifted to work from home which continues even after 18 months.

As vaccination gains pace, many companies are now looking to get employees to office in a phased manner.

Censuswide, which carried out the study, sought responses from 1,108 professionals aged up to 68 and who worked from home during the pandemic.

Findings

As the stress of work from home increases, the report said employees are prioritising their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance.

For many, work-life balance (52 percent) has become just as important as their salary (52 percent), the report said.

About 86 percent of the respondents think that hybrid work will have a positive impact on their work-life balance. It will help them spend equal time on their personal and professional goals.

About 75 percent of the respondents think that working from home negatively impacted their growth due to lack of learning, personal and from peers, and less face-time with leaders, the report added.

But work from home is not all bad. The study said 93 percent of professionals’ physical health improved, as they cut down on takeaway food and found time to exercise more frequently.

Around two in five professionals said they wanted to work remotely because it allowed them to “choose work hours and location” (42 percent), and “spend more time with their loved ones” (39 percent).

“Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India. Organisations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work,” Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

Companies should explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals were now seeking a greater balance and more fulfilment in their lives, he said.