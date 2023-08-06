The Drive Report: Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Ever since the brand’s launch in 2019, grabbing a larger market share has been an uphill battle for Citroen. The Stellantis-owned, French carmaker, by its own admission, needs to be more deeply entrenched in the consumer’s mind. It’s a brand that wants to be known for products with strong fundamentals, rather than those defined by gimmicks. And it’s with that mindset that Citroen has entered the shark-infested waters of the mid-size SUV segment.

When unveiled back in April, the C3 Aircross appeared to be an SUV with both the form factor and space working strongly in its favour. So much so that Citroen decided to plonk a third row in an SUV that’s really a five-seater from the looks of it. Since the arrival of the C5 Aircross — a decidedly premium five-seater — Citroen has emerged as a brand that prioritises comfort above all. This includes a supple suspension, a tall riding stance, and even a highly effective conditioner. What needs to be seen is if this approach, rather than providing a feature-loaded car, is a winning strategy in this cut-throat space.

Size does matter

The C3 Aircross is the second of the three offerings from Citroen’s C-Cubed platform. The first one is the C3 hatchback and its electrified derivative, the eC3 (according to Citroen India, the final offering from the C-Cubed platform is scheduled for launch next year). The C3 Aircross features only one powertrain — a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol that produces 110 hp, and a solid 190 Nm of torque. So far, so good.

In terms of dimensions, it’s nearly identical to its long list of competitors, save for two crucial areas: wheelbase and boot space, where it has the upper hand. With a 2,671 mm wheelbase and a 511-litre boot (in the seven-seater), the C3 immediately sets itself apart as a roomy SUV that’s high on utility.

There are two primary variants: a five and a seven-seater. And it’s really the latter through which the C3 Aircross aims to distinguish itself because the mid-size SUV space simply doesn’t offer seating for seven. Power goes straight to the front wheels, so despite its extraverted design, this is no hardcore off-roader.

Form factor

Is a term that came up often in a round-table discussion with Citroen India Head Saurabh Vatsa. The idea is that the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar are simply too long and ungainly to look at in an increasingly aesthetics-conscious market.

As far as SUV-ish looks go, the C3 Aircross has it. The exterior design receives measured doses of sophistication and muscularity, resulting in a proportionate and traditional SUV form with just the right contours and cladding separating it, at least visually, from a soft-roader. With its sizable skid-plates, diamond-cut, four-spoke alloys, slender daytime LEDs, and sharply-creased horizontal lines, this is easily one of the best-looking mid-size SUVs in the market.

Performance

Right off the bat, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is an absolute peach of an engine. It offers large bursts of torque even at low revs and is zestful throughout the power band. In fact, torque is so plentiful that the engine pulls cleanly ahead even in higher gears, having plenty to offer at all times. Suspension is on the softer side, which is par for the course with Citroens, so there’s a bit of body roll, but in terms of linear performance, this is easily one of the best in the segment. The 6-speed manual gearbox feels easy enough to use, with light clutch work and slick shifts ensuring that the driving experience is engaging and rewarding for the most part.

Despite this being a front-wheel drive vehicle, it is fairly adept at taking on crests and boulders. Its 200 mm ride height comes in handy, as does its two-second hill hold feature. Another highlight is the off-road-friendly entry and departure angles. In the real world, these enable it to coast over large speed breakers, thus adding to the vehicle’s utility quotient.

The kit bag

Is woefully sparse and the C3 Aircross’s Achilles heel. The cockpit is designed well enough, but the quality of plastics, along with the absence of certain features which are staples across the segment, really set the C3 Aircross back.

To begin with, the car doesn’t get keyless ignition in the top-end five-seater, nor is there a central unlock button, or powered seats. The 26 cm touchscreen is crisp enough to use and the anodised metal finish on the dash is a nice touch. But the plastic knobs for temperature and fan speed are straight out of early 2000s hatchbacks, as is the plastic that surrounds it.

Rear passengers have to lean forward all the way to the front armrest to access power window buttons — a gross oversight — and, in the case of the five-seater, have to wait for the cabin to cool down because there’s no rear A/C blower. Only the 7-seater gets that option, with roof-mounted vents which come at the cost of a sunroof.

Citroen has economised on the interiors in a big way. The absence of ventilated seats is another glaring omission, as is the absence of a wireless charging dock. Thankfully, there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The absence of ADAS features is acceptable given how little consumers use it on a day-to-day basis, but do not offer any airbags for the rear passengers is lamentable, to say the least. If the C3 Aircross wants to carve out a significant chunk of the mid-size SUV market, it needs to offer considerably more equipment and give the entire cabin a once-over.

What’s surprisingly good is the legroom in the third row. Anyone under five feet and ten inches can sit comfortably for reasonably long stretches. And should you want to leave the seats at home, dismounting them is a quick and hassle-free job.

The verdict

The C3 Aircross, much like the rest of the cars in Citroen’s India line-up, gets its basics right. It’s got a great engine, easily outperforming its naturally-aspirated competitors, if not the turbocharged ones. The ride quality remains superbly pliant, and there’s plenty of storage and passenger space for comfortable long-distance journeys. However, its frugality isn’t likely to sit well with consumers who’ve been coddled with remarkably well-equipped SUVs in the last few years.

Unless Citroen prices the C3 Aircross considerably lower than the competition, especially the five-seater version, its spartan features list, coupled with the lack of an automatic option (for now) can make the car languish in showrooms for a while. This is a market where consumers like more for less, and despite being a perfectly enjoyable product, the C3 Aircross needs to pull itself up by its bootstraps to survive the mid-size SUV market.

Citroen Front