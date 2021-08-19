MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Tesla 'AI Day': What to expect from Elon Musk's event on artificial intelligence

Tesla's AI Day event is keenly awaited by industry experts, auto sector observers and company's fans as Elon Musk is expected to address tough questions over the "Full Self-Driving (FSD) system" claims he had made at a similar event, Autonomous Day, held in April 2019.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
File image of Tesla Founder & CEO Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

File image of Tesla Founder & CEO Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)


Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer led by billionaire Elon Musk, has organised the 'AI Day' on August 19. The event, centered around artificial intelligence (AI), will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

The AI Day, similar to other programmes hosted by Tesla, would be broadcast live on the company's website.

The event is keenly awaited by industry experts, auto sector observers and Tesla fans as Musk is expected to address the tough questions over the "Full Self-Driving (FSD) system" claims he had made at a similar event, Autonomous Day, held in April 2019.

Musk had then announced that by mid-2020, around a million self-driving vehicles in which drivers "could go to sleep" will hit the roads. That claim has, apparently, fallen flat.

In May this year, an internal memo of Tesla obtained by transparency portal Plainsite noted that the company's vehicles are far from reaching a level of autonomy often described by Musk on social media, news agency IANS had reported.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Tesla tells regulator that full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end

In this backdrop, here's what to expect from Tesla's AI Day:

In its invitation, Tesla said participants in the event will "get an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet."

Goldman Sachs said it expected Tesla to discuss AI applications for solar/storage software and advanced manufacturing in its factories.

Musk, during the AI Day event, is also expected to reveal more about Tesla's "Dojo" computing system on Thursday, which he has said would process vast amounts of video data it obtain from Tesla vehicles on the road.

Musk recently said Dojo will have Tesla's own chips and architecture.

According to experts, the prime goal of Tesla in hosting the AI Day event is ramp up its recruitment of top talent.

“AI Day is really a recruiting day for Tesla. It’s not a marketing event for a vehicle,” said Ross Gerber, chief executive of investment fund Gerber Kawasaki which owns Tesla shares.

This was also stated by Musk on July 29, when he tweeted that "convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal" of the AI Day.

Tesla is competing with other technology companies, especially Google, for engineers skilled in artificial intelligence systems, Gerber said.

Musk also has a history of promoting technology at showy events, then pushing back the launch dates.

Last September, Musk announced an ambitious plan to produce its own battery cells which would enable Tesla to offer a $25,000 car in three years. But Musk subsequently canceled the longest-range Model S Plaid+, which he had said would use the cells.

With Reuters inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #automobile #Elon Musk #self driving car #Tesla #Tesla AI Day
first published: Aug 19, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.