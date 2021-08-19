Tesla 'AI Day': What to expect from Elon Musk's event on artificial intelligence

File image of Tesla Founder & CEO Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer led by billionaire Elon Musk, has organised the 'AI Day' on August 19. The event, centered around artificial intelligence (AI), will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

The AI Day, similar to other programmes hosted by Tesla, would be broadcast live on the company's website.

The event is keenly awaited by industry experts, auto sector observers and Tesla fans as Musk is expected to address the tough questions over the "Full Self-Driving (FSD) system" claims he had made at a similar event, Autonomous Day, held in April 2019.

Musk had then announced that by mid-2020, around a million self-driving vehicles in which drivers "could go to sleep" will hit the roads. That claim has, apparently, fallen flat.

In May this year, an internal memo of Tesla obtained by transparency portal Plainsite noted that the company's vehicles are far from reaching a level of autonomy often described by Musk on social media, news agency IANS had reported.

In this backdrop, here's what to expect from Tesla's AI Day:

In its invitation, Tesla said participants in the event will "get an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet."

Goldman Sachs said it expected Tesla to discuss AI applications for solar/storage software and advanced manufacturing in its factories.

Musk, during the AI Day event, is also expected to reveal more about Tesla's "Dojo" computing system on Thursday, which he has said would process vast amounts of video data it obtain from Tesla vehicles on the road.

Musk recently said Dojo will have Tesla's own chips and architecture.

According to experts, the prime goal of Tesla in hosting the AI Day event is ramp up its recruitment of top talent.

“AI Day is really a recruiting day for Tesla. It’s not a marketing event for a vehicle,” said Ross Gerber, chief executive of investment fund Gerber Kawasaki which owns Tesla shares.

This was also stated by Musk on July 29, when he tweeted that "convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal" of the AI Day.

Tesla is competing with other technology companies, especially Google, for engineers skilled in artificial intelligence systems, Gerber said.

Musk also has a history of promoting technology at showy events, then pushing back the launch dates.

Last September, Musk announced an ambitious plan to produce its own battery cells which would enable Tesla to offer a $25,000 car in three years. But Musk subsequently canceled the longest-range Model S Plaid+, which he had said would use the cells.

With Reuters inputs