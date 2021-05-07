MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Tesla tells regulator that full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings conference call in January that he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

Reuters
May 07, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Tesla Inc told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year, a memo by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) showed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings conference call in January that he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

Tesla has also rolled out what it describes as a "beta" version of its "full self-driving" (FSD) program to a limited number of employees and customers since October, and Musk has touted the capability on Twitter.

"Elon's tweet does not match engineering reality per CJ. Tesla is at Level 2 currently," the California DMV said in a memo about its March 9 conference call with Tesla representatives, including autopilot engineer CJ Moore. Level 2 technology refers to a semi-automated driving system, which requires supervision by a human driver.

The memo was released by legal transparency group PlainSite, which obtained it under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Close

Related stories

"Tesla indicated that Elon is extrapolating on the rates of improvement when speaking about L5 capabilities. Tesla couldn’t say if the rate of improvement would make it to L5 by end of calendar year," the memo said, referring to level 5 full autonomous technology.

The California DMV, Tesla and Moore were not immediately available for comment.

"Tesla indicated that they are still firmly in L2," California DMV said in the memo. "As Tesla is aware, the public’s misunderstanding about the limits of the technology and its misuse can have tragic consequences."

The California Highway Patrol is investigating why a Tesla vehicle crashed into an overturned truck on a highway near Fontana, California, on Wednesday, killing the Tesla’s driver. The patrol did not say whether the Tesla was operating on Autopilot or not.

Federal highway safety regulators are investigating more than 20 accidents involving Tesla vehicles.
Reuters
TAGS: #self-driving cars #Tesla #World News
first published: May 7, 2021 09:13 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.