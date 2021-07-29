Elon Musk confirms: Tesla AI Day to be held on August 19, here is what to expect

Tesla had rolled out the FSD beta software update to some customers in October 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Automaker Tesla will hold its much-awaited Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day on August 19, founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed.

"Tesla AI Day August 19th," Musk said in a tweet.

"Convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal," Musk said in response to a Twitter user.

Musk teased Tesla's AI day in June itself and said that the purpose of the event was recruitment. The electric vehicles maker is also expected to give an update on its AI hardware and software capabilities.

Tesla will likely give an update on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, and shed light on its work on automated features for self-driving and safety.

"Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting," Musk tweeted on June 22.

Tesla rolled out the FSD beta software update to some customers in October 2020.

The event could be similar to Tesla' Battery Day in September 2020, where the company talked about future battery technology.