Tata Motors Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 898 crore

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.
Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income rose to Rs 15,142 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 11,197 crore in the same period last year.