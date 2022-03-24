Tata Harrier standard variants now come loaded with more features

Tata Harrier is now available in a total of 20 configurations when including all trims, gearbox options and special editions.

Tata Motors only recently launched the Kaziranga line of its SUVs including the Safari, Nexon, Punch as well as the Harrier. These new variants got a host of standard features, many of which are now making their way down to the standard versions as well.

The Kaziranga editions of the Tata SUVs are essentially aesthetic updates made to an otherwise unchanged car. The new exterior paint scheme includes an exclusive dual-tone Grassland Beige body colour and Piano Black roof. The interiors come with special Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, beige inserts and tropical wood dashboard.

But the standard features on the Kaziranga edition was what made the SUVs special. The Kaziranga Harrier received ventilated front seats, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an air purifier.

All of these features have now trickled down to the lower trims as well. The air purifier is now offered on the XT trim and upwards while wireless Apple and Android connectivity is available from the XZ trim onwards. The connected car tech as well as ventilated seats are now offered on the standard XZ+ trims.

Aside from this, everything else about the Harrier remains unchanged. The SUV continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine sourced from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). This produces 170 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Mated to this engine is a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque convertor.

The Tata Harrier is now available in a total of 20 configurations when including all trims, gearbox options and special editions which include the Dark Edition and the Kaziranga. Tata Motors also recently hiked prices on most of its cars including the Harrier by up to Rs 47,000. While the Kaziranga edition saw no change here, the entry-level XE trim became Rs 3,000 more expensive while the XZA+ Dark Edition saw the Rs 47,000 hike, bringing its final price to Rs 21.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Here's the models stand in terms of earlier and current prices:

The SUV segment has been doing fairly well and there has been a lot of competition in this space. The Tata Harrier, too, faces rivalry from the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Hector and even the Mahindra XUV700.