English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Tata Harrier standard variants now come loaded with more features

    The Tata Harrier now sports an air purifier from the XT trim level onwards. In addition to this, other features from the Kaziranga edition also trickles down to the standard trims.

    Stanford Masters
    March 24, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
    Tata Harrier is now available in a total of 20 configurations when including all trims, gearbox options and special editions.

    Tata Harrier is now available in a total of 20 configurations when including all trims, gearbox options and special editions.

    Tata Motors only recently launched the Kaziranga line of its SUVs including the Safari, Nexon, Punch as well as the Harrier. These new variants got a host of standard features, many of which are now making their way down to the standard versions as well.

    The Kaziranga editions of the Tata SUVs are essentially aesthetic updates made to an otherwise unchanged car. The new exterior paint scheme includes an exclusive dual-tone Grassland Beige body colour and Piano Black roof. The interiors come with special Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, beige inserts and tropical wood dashboard.

    But the standard features on the Kaziranga edition was what made the SUVs special. The Kaziranga Harrier received ventilated front seats, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an air purifier.

    All of these features have now trickled down to the lower trims as well. The air purifier is now offered on the XT trim and upwards while wireless Apple and Android connectivity is available from the XZ trim onwards. The connected car tech as well as ventilated seats are now offered on the standard XZ+ trims.

    Aside from this, everything else about the Harrier remains unchanged. The SUV continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine sourced from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). This produces 170 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Mated to this engine is a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque convertor.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Tata Harrier is now available in a total of 20 configurations when including all trims, gearbox options and special editions which include the Dark Edition and the Kaziranga. Tata Motors also recently hiked prices on most of its cars including the Harrier by up to Rs 47,000. While the Kaziranga edition saw no change here, the entry-level XE trim became Rs 3,000 more expensive while the XZA+ Dark Edition saw the Rs 47,000 hike, bringing its final price to Rs 21.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Here's the models stand in terms of earlier and current prices:

    Tata-Harrier-breakdown-of-the-current-prices-compared-to-the-earlier

    The SUV segment has been doing fairly well and there has been a lot of competition in this space. The Tata Harrier, too, faces rivalry from the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Hector and even the Mahindra XUV700.
    Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
    Tags: #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 07:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.