you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Here's why car companies and dealers are offering massive discounts

Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out why car manufacturers and dealers are eager to sell existing inventories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The auto sector has been witnessing a slowdown as sales have dipped and to attract buyers the car companies and dealers are extending discounts as high as Rs 1.77 lakh.

The move could help dealers get rid of existing stocks.

Earlier, car manufacturers were offering discounts between Rs 40,000 and Rs 5 lakh so that cars that comply with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) norms are sold and they could introduce BS-VI variants.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out why car manufacturers and dealers are eager to sell existing inventories.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Auto #car sales #Companies #video

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

