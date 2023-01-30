English
    Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

    Renault will reduce its stake from just over 43 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    After a nearly twenty four year long alliance French automaker Renault announced its decision to slash its stake in partner Nissan. The deal is aimed at rebalancing the alliance between the two companies, the Japanese firm Nissan said on 30th January.

    Renault will reduce its stake from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart.Nissan would retain a 15 percent cross-shareholding.

    Renault holds the larger stake at 43 percent and has voting rights, Nissan makes more cars while owning a 15 percent stake in the French carmaker with no voting rights according to a report by Bloomberg. The two partners have agreed that this rebalancing of stakes would address a power imbalance as the Japanese automaker lacks voting rights.

    The Japanese automaker is also likely to invest in Renault's electric vehicle business named 'Ampere'. As of now the size of Nissan's probable stake in Ampere is unknown.