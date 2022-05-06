MC Drives: VW Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen has chosen to bestow upon the Virtus, the odd distinction of being the longest car in the segment. While its dimensions remain identical to those of the Škoda Slavia, it does manage to pip its counterpart in the length department. This is one of the many ways in which VW India intends to signify that the Virtus is more than just the successor to the Vento. It’s a fresh attempt at cracking the mid-size sedan game, whose stakes have risen considerably in the past few years. It’s based on the modular MQB A0 IN platform, much like the Taigun and the Slavia, and like the latter, it has been tasked with reclaiming the market share that sedans lost to the growing mid-size SUV segment. It also represents a huge vote of confidence in India’s manufacturing capabilities, as it will be exported to 25 countries.

Brass Tacks

The added length notwithstanding, the VW Virtus is sharply-tailored vehicle, designed with bold, straight lines, muscular flair and is entirely governed by the laws of symmetry. It looks particularly striking in “GT” trim with a black lip spoiler, glossy black alloys and a piano black airdam with chrome accents. Sleek “L” shaped LED lights connect seamlessly with the chrome grille, leading to the sort of road presence that’s on par with that of the long discontinued Jetta. Yes, the greenhouse, shoulder line and side profile are very similar to the Slavia, but the Virtus has a clear visual identity of its own. It does so primarily through heavier usage of chrome and a crease-free exterior. The only incongruity lies in the gap between its 16-inch wheels and the wheel wells, resulting from its crossover-esque 179mm ground clearance. In the battle of looks, the Virtus is the clear winner.

Packed with tech

Ever since the launch of the first Polo GT, VW-designed steerings have always stood out for their flat-bottomed, perfectly contoured structure. And Virtus is no different. In top trim, the GT version gets a bevy of features that are missing from high-end luxury cars. Ventilated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto), wireless charging, a large centre console with plenty of touch-enabled real estate, cooled glovebox. The body-coloured panels on the GT make for a fabulously appointed dashboard. It’s not up there with the Jetta of course, but if the Taigun GT rocks your boat, this will too.

Powertrains

Much like the Slavia, the Virtus gets the same two turbocharged petrol powertrains – a 1.0 TSI and a 1.5 TSI. The latter has been dubbed GT, a trick that Škoda missed with the 1.5-litre version of the Slavia. The 1.0 TSI can be had with a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox while the GT gets a best-in-class 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The 1.0 TSI might sound a tad economical but it does pump out 114bhp of power. Although I didn’t get to sample the manual, the 6-speed torque converter surpassed my expectations. At the outset, I should point out that a wide open highway isn’t its natural abode. But with lighter throttle inputs power levels are more than plentiful within city limits. A hint of turbo-lag does pop-up in city traffic, but torque is supplied soon enough. If sheer driving convenience is what interests you, the automatic does a splendid job. If you want a bit of driving fun and engagement, pick the 6-speed manual.

Any perceived power deficit is only truly felt when switching to the more powerful “GT” variant. On the vast concrete highways in Punjab, the Virtus GT absolutely flew over the tarmac offering impeccable adhesion and inspiring lots of confidence. With the road curving continuously, I felt no hesitation in keeping my foot planted on the accelerator and the GT didn’t even budge, it had such vast levels of grip to offer. And despite its high ride height, body roll remained minimal.

The Virtus surpasses the Vento in every way. The new MB A0 IN chassis, apart from being heavily localised, is also stiffer, more robust and much safer. It lowers ambient noise, makes the car more poised around corners and makes the Virtus feel even more fortified than VW’s of the past. When pushed to the limit, the 1.0 TSI does emit a high pitched noise. But even when subject to the sort of driving, it can reach and sustain high speeds without feeling unnerved. A three-cylinder engine has rarely felt this eager and punchy.

The Virtus, with either powertrains, has trademark VW handling – taut, surefooted and yet, very comfortable. The suspension setup on both variants has been carefully calibrated, soaking-up bumps like a champ. Yet when you throw it into a corner, there’s barely any hint of body roll.

The DSG also appears to be in top-form, ready to meet you halfway with even the most aggressive throttle inputs. Sure it does take a moment or two to calibrate itself, but it keeps up with remarkable alacrity.

Verdict

If Virtus's mission brief is to sway customers away from SUVs, it has executed it admirably. Now in its second innings, VW India isn’t making any missteps in its India 2.0 offensive and the thought and research that has gone into a product like the Virtus (and the Slavia) is proof of that. It looks sharp, is adequately proportioned, both motors pack plenty of punch and there’s lots of optional kit to choose from. A fine representative of its tribe.

Likes: High speed stability, safety and features list, rear legroom, solid build quality

: 6-speed torque converter doesn’t like to be rushed





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes