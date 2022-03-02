Maruti Suzuki Baleno review: Continues to tick a lot of boxes

MARUTI Suzuki India Limited on February 23 announced the launch of its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback – the New Age Baleno. The prices for 2022 Baleno starts in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

The Baleno is one of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular cars, and with good reason – it ticks a lot of boxes (like many Maruti products, it must be said). The premium hatchback sells in very healthy numbers, and this iteration sees a number of upgrades in all departments. Maruti Suzuki is nothing if not acutely aware of customer feedback, and it’s followed through on quite a lot of that. Let’s have a look, shall we?

First up, the engine. There is only one option – the 1.2 litre K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, and a 5-speed AMT is also available; the older car’s CVT has been done away with. The engine puts out about 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and given that the car is quite light (the one I drove weighed in at 955kg), acceleration is reasonably quick. Floor the throttle and the powerplant pulls cleanly till 6000 rpm, making a sporty noise along the way. The manual transmission is definitely the one to opt for, however – it’s slick-shifting, has good in-gear acceleration and enough spread through the rev range to not have to keep changing gears. Maruti’s old boosterjet 1-litre engine would have been even more fun, but it was also done away with due to BS6 norms. The clutch is light, but lacks some feel, and only really engages towards the end of the pedal release.

The AMT, on the other hand, is somewhat of a disappointment. It’s not very quick to shift, and you feel a definite droop when it does so. It is, however, excellent to use in city conditions. When more spirited driving is required, you’ll need to plan a little ahead. The engine is very silent and refined besides, and claimed fuel economy numbers are in the early 20 kpl region; expect to get around 15 to 18 kpl in real world conditions.

In terms of the Baleno’s structure, Maruti has increased the Heartect platform’s torsional rigidity to cut down on flex. The suspension is also all-new, with a torsion bar at the rear to up the stakes in the ride quality department. The steering wheel has better feel as well as far as its returnability is concerned. As far as ride quality goes, 90 percent of buyers will have no complaints. The Baleno certainly rides better than the old car, and is softly sprung; it soaks up bumps and undulations and is great in city traffic. However, it is also a bit too soft, and tends to rock up and down (and from side to side) during enthusiastic driving and cornering. The Baleno corners reasonably confidently, but don’t treat it like a proper hot hatch – you’ll end up feeling disappointed. The steering does have more heft now, and the feel from the brakes is better, too, since the discs are larger. Given that this car will spend most of its life in urban conditions, it’s pretty well sorted.

The cabin has the same amount of space as the older car, but the changes are apparent. There’s a new dashboard in a blend of colours, and a new 9-inch infotainment system takes pride of place on it. The colour scheme is predominantly dark, with some silver elements, which works quite well. The plastics, metal bits and fabric are also of an acceptable quality, and the rocker switches in particular are nice to the touch. The seats are comfortable (if a bit overly soft, like the suspension) and should be fine for long commutes as well as road trips; there’s also enough room for three adults at the back. Some amount of wind noise does creep into the cabin at higher speeds, but it’s not a major irritant. The boot, at 318 litres, is large enough to fit luggage for a family of three; it does have a high lip, though, so you need to lift the bags a little higher than necessary.

Maruti Suzuki has been tom-tomming the new heads up display (HUD) in the Baleno – and it really is quite useful, rather than just a gimmick. The screen sits just below your line of sight and displays information like speed, engine revs, fuel economy and such, so you don’t have to glance downwards at the analogue dials, with a digital MID between them. There’s also a very useful 360-degree camera feature, for tight parking manoeuvres. The infotainment screen is high-res and includes features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an Arkamys sound system, voice commands and Maruti’s connected tech and app. You also get cruise control and automatic climate control, although a sun roof is missing, as is a wireless smartphone charger and a rear-seat centre armrest. Safety is well taken care of, with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist and ESP.

Although it isn’t furiously entertaining to drive, the new Baleno is extremely accomplished in every other department – it does feel like a premium hatchback in the Indian context, and it continues to tick a myriad of boxes. Throw in the size of Maruti Suzuki’s sales and service network and the peace of mind associated with the brand and you really can’t lose if you buy one.