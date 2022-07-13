English
    Hyundai India to announce Tucson prices on 4th August, not considering its hybrid version

    The South Korean carmaker revealed that the model will be sold through Hyundai’s 125 Signature outlets, from where it retails the Alcazar and the i20 N Line.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
    The all-new Hyundai Tucson is powered by new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. (Image: Hyundai)

    Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson SUV, the bookings of which will commence next week. The new Tucson will be positioned above the Alcazar in Hyundai's India line-up and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine offerings as well as the option of all-wheel drive.

    While the pricing will be announced on August 4, industry experts reckon that the SUV will be priced closed to Rs. 30 lakh and will be taking on Toyota Fortuner, Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700, Jeep Compass, the Citroen C5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market.

    “In the (calendar) year 2021, while the hi-end SUV segment grew by 81%, the (third-gen) Tucson’s sales skyrocketed by 120% during the same period. So with the fourth generation Tucson we hope to replicate the same success, “said Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, marketing and Service) Tarun Garg.

    The premium SUV will be following the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, with the kits being imported from Hyundai’s Ulsan plant in South Korea and will be locally assembled at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

    When asked if the company is considering a hybrid version of the model, Garg said, “It doesn’t look like a remote possibility because the market is aligned more towards EV. Also, the tax structure is not favourable enough to bring in hybrid versions.”

    When quizzed about relaunching the Santa FE ultra-premium SUV, which is positioned above the Tucson, Garg maintained “We have relevant products for the Indian market. At the moment market dynamics do not favour that decision. However, if our consumers tell our market research team to bring this here, we will not shy away. "​

    "Hyundai has always been the trendsetter in India. Today they have products in every  SUV segment clearly reflecting their leadership in the category. Also, Consecutive new launches in the SUV segment clearly show the focus to fortify their share in the SUV segment further.

    Hyundai Tucson is an important launch for customers who are looking for a feature-packed and spacious SUV, " noted Puneet Gupta from S&P.​
    Tags: #Citroen C5 #Hyundai #Hyundai Tucson #Jeep Compass #Mahindra XUV700 #Tata Harrier #Toyota Fortuner #Tucson SUV #Volkswagen Tiguan
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 05:20 pm
