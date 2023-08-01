Can Honda reclaim lost ground with Elevate, its all-new mid-size SUV?

So, can Honda make its mark on the mid-size segment space? In a market populated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Škoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, does the Elevate have enough going for it to truly stand out?

The answer really depends on how much of a Honda loyalist you are and how much of the Honda loyalist tribe remains to this day.

With the exception of Škoda and Volkswagen, Honda, as a brand, has enjoyed a certain halo effect over consumers, thanks to its impeccable build quality, and penchant for performance. Sure, that halo has dimmed over the years, with Honda not maintaining its reputation among enthusiasts with products backing their claims. But the Elevate has long-been touted as the vehicle that will resuscitate Honda’s dwindling fortunes in India.

Elevated underpinnings

Fundamentally, the Elevate is based on the same platform as the Honda City, and, as such, gets the same powertrain. To be clear, it gets only one powertrain – the naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder, 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine, producing 121 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. This gives the Honda a clear advantage over its rivals, as far as naturally-aspirated options are concerned, since it’s the most powerful naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre unit in the segment. Power delivery is crisp and linear, although the absence of a turbocharger can be felt, particularly when dealing with the CVT gearbox.



Sure, there’s a 6-speed manual, which is a lot more engaging to drive, but the CVT is the option most consumers will be going for. The same was attested by Honda Cars India, which claimed that over 60 percent of the customers for both the Amaze and the City opt for the range-topping trim.

Where Honda has really missed a trick is by not offering a hybrid option for the Elevate. Given that the brand has one of the best, most efficient hybrid powertrains in the City sedan, the decision to sell the Elevate with just one powertrain is truly baffling. For its part, Honda blames the lack of government incentives and a high GST bracket for its decision to shelve the hybrid in favour of an electric version of the Elevate.

Design

Functional is probably the best way to describe the Elevate’s design. A product of meticulous study, the Elevate is designed for practicality and not for sheer aesthetic beauty. It’s designed to offer just as much room and utility as its chief competitors, and so is similarly proportioned, give or take a few millimetres. Every design attribute stems from an ergonomic need, with short overhangs designed to accommodate a shorter turning radius while the unapologetically boxy stance maximises headroom and overall space.



Given its near-identical dimensions, it doesn’t offer anything more in terms of legroom, compared to its rival, but Honda has engineered the seats to be more comfortable, offering greater lower back support. It’s a small thing, but it goes a long way in making the Elevate a very comfortable car as the seats offer tremendous comfort.

It also has greater boot storage than most of its rivals (sans the Citroen C3 Aircross), with 458 litres of overall space. While the top-end variant offers 17-inch alloys, the base variant comes with 16-inch steel wheels as standard equipment, along with dual airbags and LED projector headlamps.

Surprisingly enough, Honda hasn’t bothered to equip the top-end with rear disc brakes, offering only drum brakes. This is despite, or perhaps because there’s such extensive Level 2 ADAS on offer, but Honda claims that they get the job done and help the brand manage costs. The ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane change assist, among other things.

The rest of the equipment list is just as extensive. An eight-speaker sound system, wireless charging dock, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are among the many features to be found here. There is a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, featuring a crisp, easy-to-use interface, rounding up what’s a plush and elegant cabin. And before you ask, yes there is a sunroof. There are also some choice connected car functions which allow you to remotely access vehicular functions, in a rare instance, with your Android or Apple smartwatch.

Falling short

Multimedia features and comfort are not areas where the Elevate falls short. What sets it back is the CVT gearbox. Honda claims to have reduced the rubber-band effect with something called the “step-up” and “step-down” shift. The idea being that you get more responsive acceleration on upshifts and more effective engine braking on the way down. Neither seemed particularly effective. On straight roads, with a steady throttle, the CVT works fine. But pedal to the floor, and it releases a pained groan which accompanies you all the way to the redline. Under even moderate strain, this is a noisy unit. Noisy enough to nullify any attempts by Honda to further insulate the cabin and reduce the NVH levels.

The manual is heaps better. Slick, easy throws allow you to utilise the power band far more effectively. NVH levels are low, and the engine actually sounds like it’s enjoying the experience rather than being struck by hot needles. But the question is, what would you prefer in start-stop traffic? Especially considering the fact that the CVT is the more fuel-efficient unit with a claimed mileage of 16.5 kph.

The upside

Where it does excel is in the way it handles. The monocoque has been tweaked to improve cornering stability. This includes connecting the C and D pillar from the base, as per Honda. But leaving aside the efficacy of that feat of engineering, the Elevate does handle very well. Throw it around bends and the body roll is quite minimal. This is surprising because the SUV rides taller than some of its rivals, such as the Škoda Kushaq and the VW Taigun.

The Honda Elevate is unlikely to dethrone the Creta or the Seltos. From the looks of it, Honda wants a piece of the pie and not the whole pie. The Elevate will help the brand bump up sales by 30 percent, and, quite possibly, bring a stay of execution. It’s comfortable, peppy (manual), well-equipped and safe. In short, it’s a Honda.