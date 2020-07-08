Aston Martin DB5: First production unit of iconic Bond car rolls out 55 years after last one

After over half a century, the first customer car in Aston Martin's much-popular DB5 Goldfinger collection left the production line last week. Around 900 units of the swanky sports ride were manufactured between 1963 and 1965.

Dubbed the 'the most famous car in the world', the Aston Martin DB5 is etched in pop culture, courtesy of its association with 'the world's most famous secret-agent' James Bond. Bond, who first drove the DB5 in the 1964 movie Goldfinge, has been the car's most famous original owner by far.

The last DB5 rolled off the production line at Aston Martin’s then global manufacturing base in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, around 55 years ago.

"Each of the 25 new cars are meticulously detailed authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, with some sympathetic modifications and enhancements to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability. All the Goldfinger edition cars are being built to one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original," the company said.

The model will have a list of Bond-inspired gadgets--a rear smoke screen delivery system, rear simulated oil slick delivery system, a revolving number plate, simulated twin front machine guns, bullet resistant rear shield, under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray, among others.