Karnataka Verdict: A secular disaster — neither religion nor caste politics came to BJP’s aid

BJP only managed to retain its hold in the coastal belt (Representative image/PTI)

After the Karnataka assembly poll results showed a clear victory for the Congress with 135 seats, party leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Nafrat ki bazaar bandh, mohabbat ki dukan khuli hai,'' (the market of hate is closed, the shop of love has opened). Rahul was referring to the polarisation the outgoing BJP government had pursued in Karnataka, with its hijab ban and other policies, while grappling with charges of corruption and incompetence.

Towards the fag end of the poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the campaign to another level with his Bajrangbali slogans, challenging the Congress to ban him. The context was the Congress stating in its manifesto that it would ban radical outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if they indulged in divisive activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not far behind when he said that voting for the Congress would trigger communal violence, prompting the party to file a police complaint against him.

In a tweet on the day Modi was holding road shows in Bengaluru, BJP's Amit Malviya said: “While Prime Minister Modi is holding road shows across Bengaluru, the Gandhi siblings' campaign will focus on Shivajinagar, Russell Market and Tannery Road areas. All minority pockets.''

Nothing worked for the BJP

While pernicious issues such as the ban on hijab, halal, azaan, and boycott of Muslim traders were expected to be poll planks for the BJP in the coastal belt of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, political parties, especially the BJP chose to steer clear of these topics in the rest of the state, where they dwelt on nationalism and development. Also, some policy decisions like the tweaking of the reservation matrix of the outgoing Basavaraj Bommai government dented the BJP's prospects in many constituencies.

BJP only managed to retain its hold in the coastal belt, where the party won 11 of the 13 seats in the two districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The stir over the Hijab ban and the ban on Muslim traders had started from these two districts.

The Bommai government's decision to alter the reservation quota by taking away the 4 percent quota for Muslims and distributing it equally among the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, and placing them in a new category, failed to make an impact.

The divisive move was undertaken to appeal to Vokkaliga votes in the Old Mysuru region, as well as to appeal to Lingayats, who account for 17 percent of the state's population and dominate the Kittur Karnataka and the Kalyan Karnataka belts.

The strategy bombed in all the three regions. The Lingayats were unimpressed that the BJP had allowed the protest by Lingayat seers belonging to the Panchamasali sub-sect, who were demanding a higher reservation quota, to fester till early this year, when the new reservation quota was announced. The Panchamasalis comprise 80 percent of the Lingayat community, and are mostly in Kittur Karnataka, which has 50 seats. The Vokkaligas constitute 15 percent of the total population and are in old Mysuru region.

The BJP government's announcement that it would build a majestic Ram temple in Ramanagara and make it the Ayodhya of South India also failed to impress voters, who seemed to be fatigued with the rhetoric.

What worked for the Congress

The five guarantees: 200 units of free electricity; Rs 2,000 per month to the matriarch of a household, 10 kg of rice per month to BPL families; an allowance for unemployed graduates and diploma holders; and free travel for women in all state transport buses. These became the talking point for the ordinary people, who were burdened by rising prices.

The BJP government sliced the 17 percent reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) among the Left, Right, Touchables and `Other’ Dalit sects, which led to protests by the Left Dalits, who had voted for the BJP in 2008. This time, they voted the Congress to power.

Left and Right Dalits refer to left-handed and right-handed Dalits. The concept of left and right handed castes goes back to medieval times, and was once prevalent in south India. Historically, those considered left were more oppressed than the right-handed castes.

The Congress announcing that it would ban the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India if voted to power led to a consolidation of Muslim votes by winning over those who were considering casting their lot with Janata Dal (Secular).

This was also one of the reasons why the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to secure just 19 seats as its plan to divide the Muslim vote by giving the highest number of tickets ever to candidates from the community failed.

“In the end, it became a question of survival for Muslims and they swung towards the Congress,'” a Congress functionary said.