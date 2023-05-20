Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress likely to induct 10-12 ministers into Cabinet today

May 20, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar will be sworn-in at 12.30 pm on May 20 (today) at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Preparations began yesterday for the for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet. Notably, deputy CM-designate Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made.

Apart from Siddaramaiah who will take oath as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, the Congress