English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 20, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

    Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress likely to induct 10-12 ministers into Cabinet today

    Karnataka CM News LIVE: Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar will be sworn-in at 12.30 pm on May 20 (today) at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. At least 10-12 ministers are also going to be inducted into the Cabinet.

    Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar will be sworn-in at 12.30 pm on May 20 (today) at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Preparations began yesterday for the for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet. Notably, deputy CM-designate Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made.

    Apart from Siddaramaiah who will take oath as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, the Congress

    is also likely to induct at least 10-12 ministers into the cabinet at the ceremony today. A Congress delegation led by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot late on May 18 to stake claim to form the next government.

    Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

    Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony. Among those attending are top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot; Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin; Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav; Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar; Former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav; National Conference President Farooq Abdullah; and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

    • Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress likely to induct 10-12 ministers into Cabinet today
      Karnataka Government Formation
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 20, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Who will take oath today?

      Apart from Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar; Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today.

    • May 20, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Siddararamaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss Cabinet formation, allocation of portfolios

      Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived here on Friday to discuss with the party's high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. They will also invite the party's top brass for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader, following which he staked claim with the Governor, who invited him to form the government.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 20, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE:

      The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Bengaluru today.

    • May 20, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Will Congress implement five guarantees, or will they add 'conditions apply' clause?

      Will the new Congress government implement the five 'guarantees' that helped it in part to wrest power from the BJP in toto or will they now add a "conditions apply" clause ? All eyes now seem to be on this, as the Siddaramaiah-led government assumes office on Saturday. During campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, repeatedly assured the voters that these five guarantees would be approved in the maiden cabinet meeting on the first day of coming to power.

    • May 20, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: CMs of Cong-ruled States, Oppn leaders to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in 

      Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term on May 20, along with his deputy DK Shivakumar and a group of legislators as Ministers, exactly a week after Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12.30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue is the same place Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 20, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Congress party's poll guarantees: A tightrope walk awaits new Karnataka government

    • May 20, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Siddaramaiah to be sworn-in as CM today

      The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm on May 20 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Preparations began yesterday for the for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet. Notably, deputy CM-designate Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made.
      Apart from Siddaramaiah who will take oath as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, the Congress is also likely to induct at least 10-12 ministers into the cabinet at the ceremony today.

    • May 20, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Karnataka News LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss with party leaders

      Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on May 18 to discuss with the party's high command regarding the Ministers to be inducted into the new Karnataka cabinet and allocation of portfolios. "We have come to invite our leaders for tomorrow...They had come & given their sweat & proper directions. So, I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation," Shivakumar told reporters.

    • May 20, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

      Karnataka LIVE:

      Karnataka CM-delsignate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate KarnatakaCM-designate DK Shivakumar met Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi last evening on May 19.

      Karnataka CM-delsignate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate KarnatakaCM-designate DK Shivakumar met Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi last evening on May 19.
    • May 20, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Karnataka CM swearing-in today. After a lengthy debate, the Congress has decided to name Siddaramaiah as CM of the Karnataka Assembly, with DK Shivakumar taking up the Deputy CM role.
      Stay tuned for all the latest news, developments and updates!

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market