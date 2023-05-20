Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Congress likely to induct 10-12 ministers into Cabinet today

Karnataka News LIVE Updates: Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar will be sworn-in at 12.30 pm on May 20 (today) at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Preparations began yesterday for the for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet. Notably, deputy CM-designate Shivakumar inspected the preparation arrangements being made.
Apart from Siddaramaiah who will take oath as chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, the Congress
is also likely to induct at least 10-12 ministers into the cabinet at the ceremony today. A Congress delegation led by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot late on May 18 to stake claim to form the next government.
Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.
Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony. Among those attending are top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot; Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin; Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav; Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar; Former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav; National Conference President Farooq Abdullah; and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.