Karnataka Elections 2023: With only two weeks for polls, electioneering in full swing

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

While the ruling BJP fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state by addressing public meetings, holding road shows and interactive meets, the Congress had its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touring for the second day.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party's campaign.

The BJP seems to have thrown its entire might into campaigning today, with its leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh touring visiting various parts of the state.

While Adiyanath was in Mandya and Vijayapura taking part in road shows and public meetings, Chouhan was in Belagavi district. Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference, interacted with representatives of the chamber of industry and commerce and held women's conferences in Kalaburagi; Rajnath Singh visited parts of Belagavi district.

State BJP strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa was in Belagavi and Hubballi, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too was in Belagavi and Gadag district.

Kannada film actor Sudeep added star power to BJP's campaign today, as he campaigned in support of party candidates in Chitradurga, Molakalmuru and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with about 50 lakh workers of BJP in Karnataka through virtual mode on Thursday.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi on the second day of her trip to the state visited the Sharada temple in Sringeri, addressed a public meeting in Balehonnur and held a road show in Hiriyur.

State Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were in Vijayanagara and Mysuru districts, respectively.

Congress leader and former AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold interactions with fisherfolk at Kapu (Kaup) in Udupi district, and address a public meeting at Mangaluru on Thursday.

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the fray, for 224 seats which will go to polls on May 10. Results will be declared on May 13.