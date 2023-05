May 12, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Congress claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Karnataka assembly polls of May 10 were previously deployed in South Africa, but the Election Commission (EC) rejected that claim and asked the party to prosecute "rumour mongers" who smeared the party.

For the elections in Karnataka, the electronic voting machines made by Electronics Corporation of India Limited were used, according to a letter addressed to the AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

As soon as it became aware that EVMs had been deployed in the Karnataka election without going through the revalidation and re-verification process, the Congress wrote to the poll panel on May 8.

"The concern arises from the fact that this Honorable Commission has deployed EVMs which were previously deployed for elections in South Africa. We have been informed of this by various sources including the fact all these EVMs have been received directly back from South Africa without going through the process of re-validation and re-verification by the appropriate software/mechanisms by the manufacturer i.e. ECIL as also certification by the EC. This puts in serious doubt the entire validation process of the EVM itself," Surjewala had said.