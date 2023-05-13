Karnataka Elections 2023: Here's how Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra helped Congress

Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress was headed for a famous win in Karnataka, with the party winning and leading in at least 135 of the 224 constituencies as the counting of votes continued in the southern state on the May 13 afternoon.

The Congress leaders credited its impressive show to the state government’s alleged corruption, rejection of BJP's “divisive politics” and party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which traversed Karnataka for 24 days, is considered to have significantly boosted the party’s prospects and charged the cadre.

The now-disqualified MP along with party workers and members of the public walked 500 kilometres through seven districts in the state from September 30 to October 23, 2022.

The yatra passed through Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur districts which together account for 51 assembly seats, as per data by Network18. The Congress was ahead in 36 of these segments when reports last came in.