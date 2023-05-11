English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 11, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Majority exit polls show Congress ahead

    Karnataka Election 2023 News Live: Reacting to the predictions, the Congress tweeted, "As the exit polls roll in, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Congress party is on track for a resounding victory." It tagged screenshots of exit polls by India Today-Axis My India and News 24-Today's Chanakya, both of which predicted a clear majority for the Congress.

    Karnataka Election 2023 News Live: As polls closed for the Karnataka Assembly election, most exit polls showed a clear majority for the Congress, with three giving it a clear win over the ruling BJP. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.

    Congress is expected to win between 122 and 140 seats in the poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, while News24-Today has projected that the grand old party will win 120 seats. Only one pollster–News Nation-CGS–projects

    the ruling BJP to win a majority in the 224-member House. Several polls predicted that the JD(S) would win 20 or more seats. In the 2018 elections, the party won 37 seats. The BJP has never returned to power after a full term of five years in Karnataka, which is the first southern state where it could form a government.

    Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates in the run-up to the elections!

    • Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Majority exit polls show Congress ahead
      Karnataka exit poll results were declared on Wednesday.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 11, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Exit polls add to the confusion with huge disparities, contradictory conclusions

      Key Findings


      Eight out of 10 polls show Congress ahead, two show BJP ahead.

      Poll of Polls average shows Congress getting 109, BJP 91 and JD(S) 23.

      Four Polls show Congres getting a majority on its own, one favouring BJP.

      BJP seems to be doing better than expected, JD(S) facing a meltdown.

      A hung assembly situation cannot be ruled out.

      Read More

    • May 11, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Cong says ‘sovereignty' word was never used by Sonia Gandhi in her Karnataka campaign speech, deletes 'erroneous' tweet

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 11, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live

      Exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly 2023 election give the Congress an edge over the BJP, with the results expected on May 13. However, the BJP is pinning their hopes on the exit polls being inaccurate. Congress will not have a 'runaway victory', according to BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya -- neither in the voting percentages nor on the ground. As Malviya tweeted, there are just Exit Polls, not the actual results. Keep an ambulance handy in case the result flips, which is highly likely. Congress was predicted to win seven out of eight prominent exit polls, including four that predicted a majority. According to the other three, the Congress will not achieve the majority mark alone, but will emerge as the single largest party. The BJP won only one exit poll.

    • May 11, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka records 72% turnout in Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress

      Voter turnout in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday was nearly 72 percent, where the ruling BJP, a combative Congress, and the JD(S), hoping to be kingmaker in the case of a hung assembly, are locked in a cliffhanger contest.

    • May 11, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates:

      Congress party will get a comfortable majority...I will win comfortably in Varuna constituency, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 11, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates:  Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reacts to exit polls

      My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls). I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats. People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to form alliance with any party): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar

    • May 11, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates:

      Congress will get a clear majority and form the government:Jagadish Shettar

      "Congress will get a clear majority and form the government. According to exit polls, Congress is the single largest party. There is no question of coalition with any other party, especially JD(S)," saidCongress leader Jagadish Shettar.

    • May 11, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of Karnataka Election 2023. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market