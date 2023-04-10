English
    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP CEC meets to finalise Karnataka poll candidates

    Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC were joined by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, from the state as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

    PTI
    April 10, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST
    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP CEC meets to finalise Karnataka poll candidates

    The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held an over three-hour meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC were joined by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, from the state as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

    Bommai said after the meeting that PM Modi has given some "directions" and the candidates' names will be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

    Senior party leaders have been holding talks for a couple of days to winnow down the list of probables before the CEC takes a final call.

    The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.

    The party's main rival is the Congress which has also expressed confidence about coming back to power in the state.

    PTI
