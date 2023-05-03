Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Election Commission takes serious note of 'plummeting level' of campaigning in State

In the back-and-forth over the Bajrang Dal ban promised by Congress in its poll manifesto for Karnataka, multiple BJP leaders have changed their social media display pictures or profile pictures to that of Lord Hanuman, CNN-News18 reported
In the back-and-forth over the Bajrang Dal ban promised by Congress in its poll manifesto for Karnataka, multiple BJP leaders have changed their social media display pictures or profile pictures to that of Lord Hanuman, CNN-News18 reported
The Congress on May 2 has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees by equating the Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman.
"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments as well as of crores of devotees of Bajrang Bali. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. He also called the comparison "shameful" and "an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman".
A delegation of Congress on May 2 alleged that BJP Chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are making "hate speeches" during their Karnataka campaiging. The party has approched the Election Commission (EC) seeking "immediate action" and a ban on the three leaders citing the Supreme Court order on such speeches.
The delegation included Congress' Salman Khurshid, Ajay Makken, Pawan Khera and Vivek Tankha.
The new government will have to factor in a Rs 16,000-18,000 crore payout on the Seventh Pay Commission. Interest payments as a percentage of revenue receipts have risen from 10.6 per cent in 2019- 20 to 15.1 per cent in budget estimates for 2023-24, and off-budget borrowing is a concern too. Higher committed expenditure will leave little fiscal room for developmental spending
P Chidambaram on May 2 cautioned against the BJP's Karnataka Poll Manifesto promise of bringing in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). In an press conference, the senior Congress leader said UCC and NRC are "a pernicious agenda" of the ruling party to divide and polarise the state. He said this agenda is "creeping into the south of India" and the BJP is "looking for a gateway in Karnataka".
"I am concerned deeply about the promise of the UCC and the NRC. This will divide Karnataka, this will polarise Karnataka. This will create social conflict," he said. He also called other points in the BJP manifesto "irrelevant".
The Election Commission (EC) has taken serious note of the "plummeting level of campaign discourse" during electioneering in Karnataka and told campaigners and their political parties to "exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere". This comes amid a volley of barbs such as 'poisonous snake', 'vishkanya' and 'nalayak' by the BJP and Congress against each other.
"Instances of inappropriate vocabulary and language used during the ongoing campaign by persons, in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention," the EC said in a statement.
