Amit Shah holds massive roadshows in Karnataka, says 'we ended 4% Muslim quota'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held massive roadshows in four Assembly segments of the State, waving at a large enthusiastic crowds along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 polls in Karnataka.

Shah, who stood on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by party leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, during the roadshows at Gubbi and Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Ranebennur in Haveri district, and in Shivamogga.

In Shivamogga, the Union Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and party MP B Y Raghavendra.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', amid drum sounds at all these places.

The crowd showered flower petals at Shah, who too greeted them by waving and throwing flowers back at them.

At the end of the road shadow in the four constituencies, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidates, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

He also defended the decision of the state BJP government to scrap the 4 per cent quota to Muslims under OBC list, stating that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said at Gubbi, adding that the BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

"If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back)", he asked.

Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Arecanut farmers, Shah further said: "If you ensure a double engine government comes to power in Karnataka, Modi ji will once again become Prime Minister in 2024".