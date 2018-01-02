App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 02, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft 'Surface Phone' leak suggests a 360-degree foldable design

The new hinge design aims at solving the problems that come with the use of dual display smartphones including inability to accommodate thin displays and troubles in switching to different displays

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new teaser that has appeared on World Intellectual Property Organization's website has increased hopes of a comeback by Microsoft to the smartphone arena.

According to a filed patent, the new design that features a 360-degree rotating hinge could well be a direct challenge from the tech giant that has till now been completely outplayed by its fellow competitors.

The new comeback could be the rumoured 'Surface Phone' following the existing notebook line, as per a report in TechXplore.

The new hinge design reportedly allows a smartphone to carry dual-display. Titled as "hinge with free-stop function" the design aims at solving the problem that comes with the use of dual-display smartphones including an inability to accommodate thin displays and the trouble in switching to different displays.

These problems can be solved when the hinge is allowed to rotate 360 degrees according to the patent. The new design is planned to come with at least one flexible mechanism that will follow a path which is shaped like the letter S. The 'S' shaped path of the first flexible connection member and the mirrored S-shape path of the second flexible connection member will create a cross configuration that, according to the patent, will ensure a free stop function along the entire 360 degrees of rotation.

While it is yet unclear when the plan will materialise, but it will not be surprising if Microsoft comes with a truly game-changing and disruptive model in 2018 itself.

tags #Microsoft #Technology

