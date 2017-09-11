Images of Moto X4 Android One leaked online, to be launched soon

Moneycontrol News

Barely a month after Motorola launched its Moto X4, it is going to come up with Android One edition of the model.

As leaked image shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter shows, the model has ‘Android One’ branding at the rear. Apart from that, it looks similar to its predecessor.

The phone, initially to be launched in the US, marks Lenovo to be the first company to come with Android One in the country. The Android One is Google's flagship program promising to ensure a smartphone in every hand in the world.

Interestingly, Motorola phones already pack stock Android and Android One is not much different in look and feel.

Aesthetically, the new model does not seem to have any big difference from Moto X4. As per an NDTV report, what makes the Android One version stand out from the standard variant is the fact that the former will be offered with a promise of regular, timely, and guaranteed Android updates. It will provide an Android experience that comes with a clean design and a small, carefully curated set of pre-installed apps.

It is expected to have 5.2-inch full HD display with 1080x1920 pixels resolution. Like the Moto X4, it too will be likely powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon’s 2.2GHz octa-core processor and have an Android 7.1.1 operating system. The phone will have a 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage space. The model will have 12 MP dual camera in the rear and a 16MP camera in the front.