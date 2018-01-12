CES 2018: Vivo unveils world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo has finally unveiled world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone was unveiled by the Chinese device manufacturer at the ongoing Consumer Electronic Show 2018 (CES 2018).

The company also demonstrated functioning of the scanner, and unlocking of the device. In-display, also called under-the-display or under-display fingerprint scanner, is a system where the sensor is placed right under the display screen which silently ‘retracts’ once the phone has been unlocked.

In-display fingerprint scanner was long awaited by smartphone fraternities since the advent of bezel-less displays. However, companies have failed repeatedly on ways to implement it, the latest one being Apple which reportedly made a failed attempt to incorporate the same onto its latest flagship phone the iPhone X.

Speaking at the event, Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo said, "Today's showcase of a ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone featuring an optical fingerprint sensor is a big leap forward in bringing consumers this long-awaited, futuristic mobile experience. We are very excited to make it available to consumers soon."

Apart from being cutting edge-technology, the biggest advantage of in-display scanner is it allows a phone to have an ‘all-screen’ display and no awkwardly positioned sensors behind the phone.

Until Vivo officially launched the technology, device manufacturers had to find various alternative methods in order to achieve a bezel-less display on the phone. Device manufacturers were left with very little options, one of them being moving the fingerprint sensor towards the back of the phone – a move which received mostly negative reviews. Apple went one step further where it chose to drop the technology altogether from its only bezel-less phone the iPhone X.

Vivo had announced in December last year that it would be the first company to launch a phone with in-display fingerprint sensor. The OEM achieved this feat by incorporating the sensor technology from Synaptics known as ‘Clear ID’.

According to Synaptics, Clear ID technology is faster and more secure than the traditional biometrics and will allow phones to have a true bezel-less displays with edge-to-edge screens.

“Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself,” Kevin Barber, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics said.

“Synaptics’ Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market,” Barber added.

With Vivo’s official announcement other companies are also soon expected to join the bandwagon and bring out their own models with this technology.