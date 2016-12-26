Cash ban is a financial lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, While speaking in Baran district of Rajasthan on Monday, attacked PM Narendra Modi, saying cash Ban is actually a financial lockdown.

He also slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for failing the farmers.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke on the need for lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature.

"Competition is not domestic, it is global. This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service," Jaitley had said.

With less than 5 days to go for December 30 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease money supply, the cash crunch continues with people lining outside banks and ATMs to withdraw their money.