UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2017 to be declared at 12 pm on June 9; check on upresults.nic.in, examresults.net

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or UPBSE (also called Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 and Class 12 Result 2017 at 12 pm on June 9, the UP Board's official partner website examresults.net confirmed today.

The UP Board result 2017 for Class 10 and Class 12 can also be accessed on the official website upresults.nic.in.

The results were earlier expected to be delayed following the High Court directive to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the discontinuation of the board’s moderation policy or grant of grace marks. However, with the CBSE deciding against going to the Supreme Court on the matter, the UP Board could declare next week.

To begin with, the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad exams this year had got delayed due to assembly elections and started March 16 onward.

India.com had also reported the result will be declared in the first week referring to a UP Board Secretary’s clarification on the matter to parts of the media. As per the information shared, examination of answer sheets, started by the Uttar Pradesh Board from April 7 at 253 centers in the state, was expected to be completed last week following which the Board would take about 10 days to compile the results for the Matric and Inter classes.

This is how you can check your results:

> Visit the website upresults.nic.in or http://www.examresults.net/up/

> Select the class that you want to check the result for and click submit> Fill out the details like roll number and password> Check the details once again and click submit

> Download and take a print out of the result for future use

About 60,61,034 candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams this year. Of this, about 34,04,571 appeared for the 10th result 2017 conducted from March 16 to April 1 while 26,24,681 appeared for the UP Board Intermediate 12th class Result 2017 conducted from March 16 to April 21.