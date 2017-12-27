App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 27, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Israel hold talks on cooperation in defence, security

The review was done during the foreign office consultations in which the Indian delegation was led by Secretary Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vijay Gokhale while the Israeli side was headed by Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India next month, the two countries today reviewed their cooperation in strategic areas such as defence and homeland security.

The review was done during the foreign office consultations in which the Indian delegation was led by Secretary Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vijay Gokhale while the Israeli side was headed by Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem.

"The two sides reviewed our relations in defence, agriculture, S&T (science and technology), education and homeland security," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said

Netanyahu is expected to travel to India on a four-day visit in January to meet the country's top leadership.

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India #Israel #security

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.