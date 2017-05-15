ICSE Results (Class 10) to be declared today: Check out cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare Class 10 exam results at 3 pm. The results will updated on CISCE's website (www.cisce.org).

Students can check their result by entering the registration number on their hall ticket and date of birth on the website.

The results were supposed to be declared earlier but got delayed due to recent assembly elections.

Over 2 lakh students appeared for the ISCE exams this year. Media reports said ISC (Class 12) results will be declared a few days after Class 10 results.

The CISCE conducts three examinations, namely, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class 10); The Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12) and the Certificate in Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12).

The ICSE has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination.