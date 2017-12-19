App
Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

Elections in India have time and again surprised us at the very last moment. Counting in Himachal Pradesh has ended with BJP bagging 44 seats while Congress has won 27.

highlights

  • Dec 18, 10:51 PM (IST)

    Final Tally of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017     KISHORI LAL of the BJP wins from Anni     VIRBHADRA SINGH of the Congress wins from Arki     MULKH RAJ of the BJP wins from Baijnath     INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Balh     SURENDER SHOURIE of the BJP wins from Banjar     INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL of the Congress wins from Barsar       JIA LAL of the BJP wins from Bharmour     BIKRAM SINGH JARYAL of the BJP wins from Bhattiyat     KAMLESH KUMARI of the BJP wins from Bhoranj     SUBHASH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Bilaspur     PAWAN NAYYAR of the BJP wins from Chamba     BALBIR SINGH of the BJP wins from Chintpurni     BALBIR SINGH VERMA of the BJP wins from Chopal     HANS RAJ of the BJP wins from Churah     ASHA KUMARI of the Congress wins from Dalhousie     JAWAHAR THAKUR of the BJP wins from Darang     Independent candidate HOSHYAR SINGH wins Dehra     MAHENDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Dharampur     KISHAN KAPOOR of the BJP wins Dharamshala     PARAMJEET SINGH of the BJP wins from Doon     SUJAN SINGH PATHANIA of the Congress wins from Fatehpur     RAJESH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Gagret     RAJINDER GARG of the BJP wins from Ghumarwin     NARINDER THAKUR of the BJP wins from Hamirpur     MUKESH AGNIHOTRI of the Congress wins from Haroli     REETA DEVI of the BJP wins from Indora     BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jaswan-Pragpur     NARINDER BRAGTA of the BJP wins from Jubbal-Kotkhai     ARJUN SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawali     JEET RAM KATWAL of the BJP wins from Jhanduta     RAVINDER KUMAR of the BJP wins from Jaisinghpur     Independent Candidate PRAKASH RANA wins from Jogindernagar     BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawalamukhi     PAWAN KUMAR KAJAL of the Congress wins from Kangra     HIRA LAL of the BJP wins from Karsog     RAJIV SAIZAL of the BJP wins from Kasauli     ANIRUDH SINGH of the Congress wins from Kasumpti     JAGAT SINGH NEGI of the Congress wins from Kinnaur     SUNDER SINGH THAKUR of the Congress wins from Kullu     VIRENDER KANWAR of the BJP wins from Kutlehar     DR. RAM LAL MARKANDA of the BJP wins from Lahaul & spiti     GOVIND SINGH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Manali     ANIL SHARMA of the BJP wins from Mandi     VINOD KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nachan     DR. RAJEEV BINDAL of the BJP wins from Nahan     LAKHVINDER SINGH RANA of the Congress wins from Nalagarh     SUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU of the Congress wins from Nadaun     ARUN KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nagrota     RAKESH PATHANIA of the BJP wins from Nurpur     SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP of the BJP wins from Pachhad     ASHISH BUTAIL of the Congress wins from Palampur     SUKH RAM of the BJP wins from Paonta Sahib     NAND LAL of the Congress wins from Rampur     MOHAN LAL BRAKTA of the Congrss wins from Rohru     INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Sarkaghat     JAI RAM THAKUR of the BJP wins from Seraj     SARVEEN CHOUDHARY of the BJP wins from Shahpur     HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN of the Congress wins from Shillai     SURESH BHARDWAJ of the BJP wins from Shimla     VIKRAMADITYA SINGH of the BJP wins from Shimla Rural     DR. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL of the Congress wins from Solan     RAM LAL THAKUR of the Congress wins from Sri Naina Deviji     VINAY KUMAR of the Congress wins from  Sri Renukaji     VIPIN SINGH PARMAR of the BJP wins from Sullah     RAKESH KUMAR of the BJP wins from Sundernagar     RAJINDER RANA of the Congress wins from Sujanpur     RAKESH SINGHA of the CPI(M) wins from Theog     SATPAL SINGH RAIZADA of the Congress wins from Una     Source: Election Commission of India

  • Dec 18, 08:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 19, 05:50 PM (IST)

    Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers 

  • Dec 19, 05:49 PM (IST)

    BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing 

  • Dec 18, 10:52 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our election coverage. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 18, 08:33 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)

    BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.

  • Dec 18, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Latest Tally | Source: Election Commission of India   KISHORI LAL of the BJP wins from Anni ​   VIRBHADRA SINGH of the Congress wins from Arki     MULKH RAJ of the BJP wins from Baijnath     INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Balh     SURENDER SHOURIE of the BJP wins from Banjar     JIA LAL of the BJP wins from Bharmour     SUBHASH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Bilaspur     PAWAN NAYYAR of the BJP wins from Chamba     BALBIR SINGH of the BJP wins from Chintpurni     BALBIR SINGH VERMA of the BJP wins from Chopal     HANS RAJ of the BJP wins from Churah     ASHA KUMARI of the Congress wins from Dalhousie     JAWAHAR THAKUR of the BJP wins from Darang     Independent candidate HOSHYAR SINGH wins Dehra     MAHENDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Dharampur     KISHAN KAPOOR of the BJP wins Dharamshala     PARAMJEET SINGH of the BJP wins from Doon     RAJESH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Gagret     RAJINDER GARG of the BJP wins from Ghumarwin     MUKESH AGNIHOTRI of the Congress wins from Haroli

  • Dec 18, 06:29 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Partywise Vote Share in Himachal Pradesh @ 5 pm | Source: Election Commission of India

  • Dec 18, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Over in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's likely chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal has been defeated. The party has some thinking to do. Install Dhumal as CM or opt for a new face?

  • Dec 18, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”

    Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

  • Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    The Congress seems to be taking heart from Gujarat CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal’s show in Surjanpur seat. Party leader Sushil Kumar Shinde says the Congress’ challenge was so strong that BJP’s CM nominee hasn’t fared well.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.

  • Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.

  • Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Hailing the victories as a new era, Shah says the BJP's 'politics of performance' and development are behind the party's twin successes.

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

    The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

    The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot

