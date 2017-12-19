Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

Final Tally of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017 KISHORI LAL of the BJP wins from Anni VIRBHADRA SINGH of the Congress wins from Arki MULKH RAJ of the BJP wins from Baijnath INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Balh SURENDER SHOURIE of the BJP wins from Banjar INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL of the Congress wins from Barsar JIA LAL of the BJP wins from Bharmour BIKRAM SINGH JARYAL of the BJP wins from Bhattiyat KAMLESH KUMARI of the BJP wins from Bhoranj SUBHASH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Bilaspur PAWAN NAYYAR of the BJP wins from Chamba BALBIR SINGH of the BJP wins from Chintpurni BALBIR SINGH VERMA of the BJP wins from Chopal HANS RAJ of the BJP wins from Churah ASHA KUMARI of the Congress wins from Dalhousie JAWAHAR THAKUR of the BJP wins from Darang Independent candidate HOSHYAR SINGH wins Dehra MAHENDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Dharampur KISHAN KAPOOR of the BJP wins Dharamshala PARAMJEET SINGH of the BJP wins from Doon SUJAN SINGH PATHANIA of the Congress wins from Fatehpur RAJESH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Gagret RAJINDER GARG of the BJP wins from Ghumarwin NARINDER THAKUR of the BJP wins from Hamirpur MUKESH AGNIHOTRI of the Congress wins from Haroli REETA DEVI of the BJP wins from Indora BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jaswan-Pragpur NARINDER BRAGTA of the BJP wins from Jubbal-Kotkhai ARJUN SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawali JEET RAM KATWAL of the BJP wins from Jhanduta RAVINDER KUMAR of the BJP wins from Jaisinghpur Independent Candidate PRAKASH RANA wins from Jogindernagar BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawalamukhi PAWAN KUMAR KAJAL of the Congress wins from Kangra HIRA LAL of the BJP wins from Karsog RAJIV SAIZAL of the BJP wins from Kasauli ANIRUDH SINGH of the Congress wins from Kasumpti JAGAT SINGH NEGI of the Congress wins from Kinnaur SUNDER SINGH THAKUR of the Congress wins from Kullu VIRENDER KANWAR of the BJP wins from Kutlehar DR. RAM LAL MARKANDA of the BJP wins from Lahaul & spiti GOVIND SINGH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Manali ANIL SHARMA of the BJP wins from Mandi VINOD KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nachan DR. RAJEEV BINDAL of the BJP wins from Nahan LAKHVINDER SINGH RANA of the Congress wins from Nalagarh SUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU of the Congress wins from Nadaun ARUN KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nagrota RAKESH PATHANIA of the BJP wins from Nurpur SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP of the BJP wins from Pachhad ASHISH BUTAIL of the Congress wins from Palampur SUKH RAM of the BJP wins from Paonta Sahib NAND LAL of the Congress wins from Rampur MOHAN LAL BRAKTA of the Congrss wins from Rohru INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Sarkaghat JAI RAM THAKUR of the BJP wins from Seraj SARVEEN CHOUDHARY of the BJP wins from Shahpur HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN of the Congress wins from Shillai SURESH BHARDWAJ of the BJP wins from Shimla VIKRAMADITYA SINGH of the BJP wins from Shimla Rural DR. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL of the Congress wins from Solan RAM LAL THAKUR of the Congress wins from Sri Naina Deviji VINAY KUMAR of the Congress wins from Sri Renukaji VIPIN SINGH PARMAR of the BJP wins from Sullah RAKESH KUMAR of the BJP wins from Sundernagar RAJINDER RANA of the Congress wins from Sujanpur RAKESH SINGHA of the CPI(M) wins from Theog SATPAL SINGH RAIZADA of the Congress wins from Una Source: Election Commission of India