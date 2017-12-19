Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

Final Tally of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017
KISHORI LAL of the BJP wins from Anni
VIRBHADRA SINGH of the Congress wins from Arki
MULKH RAJ of the BJP wins from Baijnath
INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Balh
SURENDER SHOURIE of the BJP wins from Banjar
INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL of the Congress wins from Barsar
JIA LAL of the BJP wins from Bharmour
BIKRAM SINGH JARYAL of the BJP wins from Bhattiyat
KAMLESH KUMARI of the BJP wins from Bhoranj
SUBHASH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Bilaspur
PAWAN NAYYAR of the BJP wins from Chamba
BALBIR SINGH of the BJP wins from Chintpurni
BALBIR SINGH VERMA of the BJP wins from Chopal
HANS RAJ of the BJP wins from Churah
ASHA KUMARI of the Congress wins from Dalhousie
JAWAHAR THAKUR of the BJP wins from Darang
Independent candidate HOSHYAR SINGH wins Dehra
MAHENDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Dharampur
KISHAN KAPOOR of the BJP wins Dharamshala
PARAMJEET SINGH of the BJP wins from Doon
SUJAN SINGH PATHANIA of the Congress wins from Fatehpur
RAJESH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Gagret
RAJINDER GARG of the BJP wins from Ghumarwin
NARINDER THAKUR of the BJP wins from Hamirpur
MUKESH AGNIHOTRI of the Congress wins from Haroli
REETA DEVI of the BJP wins from Indora
BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jaswan-Pragpur
NARINDER BRAGTA of the BJP wins from Jubbal-Kotkhai
ARJUN SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawali
JEET RAM KATWAL of the BJP wins from Jhanduta
RAVINDER KUMAR of the BJP wins from Jaisinghpur
Independent Candidate PRAKASH RANA wins from Jogindernagar
BIKRAM SINGH of the BJP wins from Jawalamukhi
PAWAN KUMAR KAJAL of the Congress wins from Kangra
HIRA LAL of the BJP wins from Karsog
RAJIV SAIZAL of the BJP wins from Kasauli
ANIRUDH SINGH of the Congress wins from Kasumpti
JAGAT SINGH NEGI of the Congress wins from Kinnaur
SUNDER SINGH THAKUR of the Congress wins from Kullu
VIRENDER KANWAR of the BJP wins from Kutlehar
DR. RAM LAL MARKANDA of the BJP wins from Lahaul & spiti
GOVIND SINGH THAKUR of the BJP wins from Manali
ANIL SHARMA of the BJP wins from Mandi
VINOD KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nachan
DR. RAJEEV BINDAL of the BJP wins from Nahan
LAKHVINDER SINGH RANA of the Congress wins from Nalagarh
SUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU of the Congress wins from Nadaun
ARUN KUMAR of the BJP wins from Nagrota
RAKESH PATHANIA of the BJP wins from Nurpur
SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP of the BJP wins from Pachhad
ASHISH BUTAIL of the Congress wins from Palampur
SUKH RAM of the BJP wins from Paonta Sahib
NAND LAL of the Congress wins from Rampur
MOHAN LAL BRAKTA of the Congrss wins from Rohru
INDER SINGH of the BJP wins from Sarkaghat
JAI RAM THAKUR of the BJP wins from Seraj
SARVEEN CHOUDHARY of the BJP wins from Shahpur
HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN of the Congress wins from Shillai
SURESH BHARDWAJ of the BJP wins from Shimla
VIKRAMADITYA SINGH of the BJP wins from Shimla Rural
DR. (COL.) DHANI RAM SHANDIL of the Congress wins from Solan
RAM LAL THAKUR of the Congress wins from Sri Naina Deviji
VINAY KUMAR of the Congress wins from Sri Renukaji
VIPIN SINGH PARMAR of the BJP wins from Sullah
RAKESH KUMAR of the BJP wins from Sundernagar
RAJINDER RANA of the Congress wins from Sujanpur
RAKESH SINGHA of the CPI(M) wins from Theog
SATPAL SINGH RAIZADA of the Congress wins from Una
Source: Election Commission of India
Dec 18, 08:33 PM (IST)
After Gujarat And Himachal Win - The Lotus Blooms Brighter Than Ever
Dec 19, 05:50 PM (IST)
Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers
Dec 19, 05:49 PM (IST)
BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing
Dec 18, 10:52 PM (IST)
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our election coverage. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)
I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)
The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:51 PM (IST)
BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 18, 06:50 PM (IST)
With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.
Dec 18, 06:46 PM (IST)
Over in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's likely chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal has been defeated. The party has some thinking to do. Install Dhumal as CM or opt for a new face?
Dec 18, 05:06 PM (IST)
Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”
Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Dec 18, 05:05 PM (IST)
Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
The Congress seems to be taking heart from Gujarat CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal’s show in Surjanpur seat. Party leader Sushil Kumar Shinde says the Congress’ challenge was so strong that BJP’s CM nominee hasn’t fared well.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.
Dec 18, 05:04 PM (IST)
Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.
Dec 18, 05:03 PM (IST)
Hailing the victories as a new era, Shah says the BJP's 'politics of performance' and development are behind the party's twin successes.
Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)
Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)
The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot
Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)
The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot
Over in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's likely chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal has been defeated. The party has some thinking to do. Install Dhumal as CM or opt for a new face?
Amit Shah, who finally addresses the question of why his Mission 150 wasn’t a success: “I did not know the Congress campaign would stoop to such a low level,” he says. “We were on the receiving end of an extremely bad campaign... look at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement about the Prime Minister.”
Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Amit Shah scathingly attacks the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of reducing the discourse to new lows during the campaign.
The Congress seems to be taking heart from Gujarat CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal’s show in Surjanpur seat. Party leader Sushil Kumar Shinde says the Congress’ challenge was so strong that BJP’s CM nominee hasn’t fared well.
Solutions to Gujarat's issues are yet to be seen and the Congress will keep fighting for them, Surjewala adds.
Shah says the results augur well for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes the BJP will get a huge mandate in those polls.
Congress' Surjewala attempts to drive home the point of a "moral victory" for Congress. Earlier, party leader Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP in home state of PM Modi and Amit Shah was struggling to cross even the 100-seat mark.
According to the Election Commission website, the Congress and its allies have won 84 seats so far in Gujarat. This proves that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has strung the BJP at the 99-seat mark: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation, says Amit Shah. In a reference to the tie-up with caste leaders, Shah says the Congress 'outsourced' the election and lost.
The BJP still doesn't have any answer to allegations against Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, inflation, among others, says Gehlot.
Hailing the victories as a new era, Shah says the BJP's 'politics of performance' and development are behind the party's twin successes.
The campaign under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat: Gehlot
The Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot