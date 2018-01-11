App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 12:40 PM IST

Everything you need to know about rocket scientist K Sivan - the new Chairman of ISRO

Sivan has also contributed to the development of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - India’s workhorse rocket for space missions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rocket scientist K Sivan has been designated to take over the Chairmanship of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Sivan, who currently serves as the Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will replace A S Kiran Kumar as the head of the country’s space establishment after Kumar's three-year term comes to an end.

Hailing from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, Sivan is an alumnus of Madras Institute of Technology, from where he graduated in Aeronautical Engineering in 1980. He took his ME in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bangalore followed by a doctoral degree from IIT, Bombay in 2006.

Sivan, who joined ISRO way back in 1982, has worked for the development of various projects of the space agency. This includes his contributions to the development of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), India’s workhorse rocket for space missions.

Sivan, who will become the 10th person to hold the Chairmanship of ISRO is likely to face several challenges. The most important of them will be the smooth introduction of a public-private consortium that will work on the future development of PSLV rockets.

He will also have to accept the challenge of attracting private players into investing in ISRO’s future missions and programs. The need to attract investment is considered as a crucial factor for ISRO which is trying to compete with upcoming players such as SpaceX to become a hub of global satellite launches.

It will also be crucial for the organisation to go forward with its people oriented programs such as contributions towards urban planning and agriculture among others.

Thus, Sivan will have to take up the dual challenges of expanding the horizon of the organisation, besides ensuring that its current quality and reliability remains intact.

tags #India #ISRO #K Sivan #science #SpaceX #Technology #Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

