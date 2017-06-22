Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result 2017 Matric to be declared today on biharboard.ac.in, likely at 1 pm

Moneycontrol News

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2017 (Matric) today likely after 1 pm, the board's partner results website Indiaresults.com has confirmed.

While an official confirmation has not been put on the BSEB website, board officials also confirmed to several media outlets the results will be declared today.

The results which were earlier expected to be announced around 11 am today were postponed likely due to the swearing-in of Keshari Nath Tripathi as caretaker Governor of Bihar.

Bihar Board Result 2017 has been delayed by a few weeks as some of the toppers failed to appear before the BSEB board for a physical verification, according to an HT report. The board called around 40 students in the top 10 list for physical verification and review of their copies. Last year, the result was declared on May 29.

There are also reports the Bihar Board plans to grant 8 grace marks to students to improve the overall pass percentage to 50-60 percent. It has already received consent from the government for the grant of 8 marks to students who fail in one subject and four in each subject for those who fail in two subjects.

This year, the BSEB Class 10 exam was held from March 1 to March 8.

Here’s a three-step guide to checking it out on the official website:

> Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or Indiaresults

> Once you see the results notification, click on it, enter important information such as roll number and date of birth

> Your Bihar Board Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to download and take a print.

Results can also be accessed via SMS by sending BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and ROLL CODE to 56263.

Last year the pass percentage was at 75.15 with almost 25 percent failures, according to Examresults.net. The pass percentage for boys who appeared in BSEB Matric Exam was 72.88 percent while for girls it was 76.08 percent

Results for BSEB Class 12th Intermediate examinations were also declared on May 30. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Inter examination, which was held between February 14 and February 25.