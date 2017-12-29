App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 29, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anand Mahindra offers help to Mangalore woman entrepreneur

Noted industrialist and chairman of diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra today said he was interested to invest in the mobile truck food business run by a woman entrepreneur in Mangalore.

Noted industrialist and chairman of diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra today said he was interested to invest in the mobile truck food business run by a woman entrepreneur in Mangalore.

Responding to a news report about how 34-year-old Shilpa was running a successful food truck on a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Mangalore, Mahindra said, he will personally invest in her expansion plans.

According to the report, Shilpa is planning to start her second outlet to help her brother. "A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with. At Mahindra, we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she's planning", Mahindra tweeted.

Responding to another user requesting him to help her with cash, Mahindra replied, "I don't think she (Shilpa) wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion". Shilpa, a single mother, hails from Hassan and had dropped out of school after Class 10. She had set up mobile food truck business after her husband has gone missing since February 2008.

tags #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra Bolero

