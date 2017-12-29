Anand Mahindra offers help to Mangalore woman entrepreneur

Noted industrialist and chairman of diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra today said he was interested to invest in the mobile truck food business run by a woman entrepreneur in Mangalore.
Responding to a news report about how 34-year-old Shilpa was running a successful food truck on a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Mangalore, Mahindra said, he will personally invest in her expansion plans.
According to the report, Shilpa is planning to start her second outlet to help her brother. "A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with. At Mahindra, we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she's planning", Mahindra tweeted.