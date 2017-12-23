App
Dec 21, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai can make up to Rs 300 crore in its run, says trade analyst

Tiger Zinda hai, much like its first part, is expected to make around Rs 35 crore on its its first day.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

So far the year has not been great for the box office. The industry is now banking on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai for turnaround.

Budgeted at Rs 140 crore with another Rs 50 crore worth satellite rights that is taken by Salman Khan, analysts say the film should touch at least Rs250 crore to be called a hit.

"A Salman Khan movie, even if it doesn’t do well, enters the Rs 100 crore club. Just like his Eid release Tubelight that didn’t work well, but still made Rs 110 crores at the box office. So, entering the Rs 100 crore club is not the parameter for Tiger Zinda Hai," film trade analyst Atul Mohan said.

"The film should and is expected to make at least Rs 250 crore-Rs 300 crore to be the kind of hit the box office needs at the year-end," Mohan added.

With a long Christmas weekend ahead, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to make its hundred crore in the week itself. “Apart from the content we are also hoping that the film will be able to get more audience with the ‘bhai craze’,” Mohan said.

Tiger Zinda Hai, the second film in the franchisee preceded by Ek tha Tiger, will be released on 4600 screens in India and 1100 screen overseas. Ek tha Tiger had broken records by making close to Rs 32 crore in its opening day itself in 2012. The film made an overall Rs 190 crore in India in its run.

Tiger Zinda hai, much like its first part, is expected to make around Rs 35 crore on its its first day.

Directed by Ali Abbas, who had also directed Khan’s Sultan, the movie is shot in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco. The film continues with Ek tha Tiger's story of two spies Tiger and Zoya.

Going by the last few releases from Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai doesn’t look like it would disappoint fans. Khan’s last film Tubelight, released earlier this year, made close to Rs110 cror while Sultan’s gross figure for domestic market stood at close to Rs 400 crore in 2016.  Bajrangi Bhaijan, released in 2016 along with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, grossed close to Rs 270 crore in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has asked the most pertinent question of the hour on his twitter handle — "Will the biggie pump oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry?"

The answer to that will be revealed soon. Till then, it's just a wait and watch game.

