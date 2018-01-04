App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zoomcar expands PEDL service in Chennai

PEDL, the technology enabled cycle sharing service provided by self-driving car rental company Zoomcar has expanded its services offered in Chennai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PEDL, the technology enabled cycle sharing service provided by self-driving car rental company Zoomcar has expanded its services offered in Chennai.

The company has provided around 50 cycles at three metro train stations - Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower and Anna Nagar East for customers need to travel nearby places, a company statement said.

The company has offered the cycle service at an introductory price of Re one per 30 minutes with zero security deposit. Commuters need to spot a bicycle, log on to the pedl.in website and make the booking, the release said.

"The response to PEDL in Chennai has been overwhelming with 5,000 plus bookings provided over the pilot phase in Besant Nagra", Zoomcar, CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Moran said.

"The collaboration with Chennai Metro Rail is an easy access to commuters looking to pedal around short distance from metro stations", he said. He said the company was hopeful of covering "most of the metro rail stations during the next six months" in Chennai.

Zoomcar had launched PEDL cycle service in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the release added.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Features

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.