Zoomcar expands PEDL service in Chennai

PEDL, the technology enabled cycle sharing service provided by self-driving car rental company Zoomcar has expanded its services offered in Chennai.

The company has provided around 50 cycles at three metro train stations - Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower and Anna Nagar East for customers need to travel nearby places, a company statement said.

The company has offered the cycle service at an introductory price of Re one per 30 minutes with zero security deposit. Commuters need to spot a bicycle, log on to the pedl.in website and make the booking, the release said.

"The response to PEDL in Chennai has been overwhelming with 5,000 plus bookings provided over the pilot phase in Besant Nagra", Zoomcar, CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Moran said.

"The collaboration with Chennai Metro Rail is an easy access to commuters looking to pedal around short distance from metro stations", he said. He said the company was hopeful of covering "most of the metro rail stations during the next six months" in Chennai.

Zoomcar had launched PEDL cycle service in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the release added.