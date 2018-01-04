Gold prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.4 percent to close at D1312.8 per ounce extending losses after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December policy meeting, which fed the view among investors that more U.S. interest rate hikes are in store.Though the Fed's meeting minutes showed some disagreement between policy hawks and doves, "the tax cuts were seen as very beneficial for economy.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today on profit booking at higher levels while FED talks about more rate hikes in store and the tax cuts implemented were seen as a beneficial factor.

