White Organic Agro locked at 5% upper circuit on order win from Patanjali Ayurveda

Moneycontrol News

Shares of White Organic Agro has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Monday on the back of prestigious path breaking order from Patanjali Ayurveda.

There were pending buy orders of 10,315 shares, with no sellers available.

“The acquisition of stake in Future Farms LLP has started showing great results and adding up to the value of the company, as Future Farms has recently bagged order of supplying aloe vera pulp from its Kanpar, Gujarat unit to consumer product manufacturer Patanjali Ayurveda,” company said.

In recent past, the supervisory and inspection team of Patanjali Ayurveda visited and inspected the farms and the pulp extraction unit and had suggested certain up gradation and renovation of the existing pulp extraction facilities.

Following which the company had undertaken all necessary changes to improve the hygiene standards during pulp extraction process.

After final satisfactory completion of renovation of processing unit and inspection, Patanjali Ayurveda has issued an initial purchase order of 500 tonnes of aloe vera pulp.

The company’s annual general meeting will be held on September 29, 2017.

At 09:32 hrs White Organic Agro was quoting at Rs 73.50, up Rs 3.50, or 5 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil