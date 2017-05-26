May 26, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold to trade in 28550-28820: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices little changed despite significant geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve talk.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 28550-28820.
Jobless-claims data showing that the US labor market remains healthy eight years into an economic expansion appeared to support rate hike.
Federal fund futures implied that traders believe there is an 83 percent probability that the Fed will raise rates at its June meetingBUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28450 TGT 28740-28880.MCX.
