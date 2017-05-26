App
May 26, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 28550-28820: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices little changed despite significant geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve talk.

Gold to trade in 28550-28820: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28550-28820.

Gold prices little changed despite significant geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve talk.

Jobless-claims data showing that the US labor market remains healthy eight years into an economic expansion appeared to support rate hike.

Federal fund futures implied that traders believe there is an 83 percent probability that the Fed will raise rates at its June meeting

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28450 TGT 28740-28880.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

