Gold to trade in 28550-28820: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28550-28820.

Gold prices little changed despite significant geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve talk.

Jobless-claims data showing that the US labor market remains healthy eight years into an economic expansion appeared to support rate hike.

Federal fund futures implied that traders believe there is an 83 percent probability that the Fed will raise rates at its June meeting

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 28600 SL 28450 TGT 28740-28880.MCX.

