Ajanta Pharma rises 1% on USFDA final nod for Clonidine Hydrochloride tablets

Share price of Ajanta Pharma rose 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received approval to market Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets.

The company has received USFDA approval for launch of Clonidine Hydrochloride extended release tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc.

It is a bioequivalent generic version of Kapvay tablets and company has launched the product in 0.1mg dosage.

The company has 39 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) of which it has 22 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 15 ANDAs under review with USFDA.

Till date, the company has launched 16 products in the US market.

At 12:15 hrs Ajanta Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,347.75, up Rs 4.40, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,922 and 52-week low Rs 1,106 on 08 December, 2016 and 22 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.88 percent below its 52-week high and 21.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil