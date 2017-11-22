App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Pharma rises 1% on USFDA final nod for Clonidine Hydrochloride tablets

The company has 39 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) of which it has 22 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 15 ANDAs under review with USFDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Ajanta Pharma rose 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received approval to market Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets.

The company has received USFDA approval for launch of Clonidine Hydrochloride extended release tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma USA Inc.

It is a bioequivalent generic version of Kapvay tablets and company has launched the product in 0.1mg dosage.

The company has 39 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) of which it has 22 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 15 ANDAs under review with USFDA.

Till date, the company has launched 16 products in the US market.

At 12:15 hrs Ajanta Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,347.75, up Rs 4.40, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,922 and 52-week low Rs 1,106 on 08 December, 2016 and 22 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.88 percent below its 52-week high and 21.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.