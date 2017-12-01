App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 01, 2017 10:59 AM IST

Want to find price of your used phone? Droom plans to offer instant valuation for used devices

Droom already offers instant price discovery for a used vehicle on its website under its valuation service called Orange Book Value

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Planning to sell your smartphone? Soon you would be able to find its apt price and list online for sale in real time!

Gurgaon based startup Droom is developing a third party app which when downloaded will determine whether your phone's camera, sensors, screen, Bluetooth buttons are working properly. It will also give an instant valuation range for smartphones within a few seconds through an app.

The app when fired will determine the model, age and brand of the mobile phone in real time. "We plan to license our technology to large horizontal ecommerce players who can then offer it to their buyers and sellers," said company CEO Sandeep Aggarwal tells Moneycontrol on the sidelines of GES 2017.

Droom already offers instant price discovery for a used vehicle on its website under its valuation service called Orange Book Value.

The technology is likely to be an extension of OBV. It will be the first time any company will be offering a service to discover price of a used mobile phone and instantly list on a marketplace platform.

Founded in 2014 by former Shopclues CEO Sandeep Aggarwal, Droom has so far raised close to USD 65 million from investors such as Digital Garage, Beenext, Beenos, Lightbox Ventures and Axis Capital Partners

