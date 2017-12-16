App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 16, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies 70% steel for Mizoram's Tuirial power project

"Committed to supply and partake in the projects of national development, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied around 70 per cent steel for the Tuirial Hydro Electric Power project, Mizoram's biggest power project," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Domestic steel giant SAIL today said it has supplied about 70 per cent of steel for Mizoram's biggest power project -- Tuirial Hydro Electric Power project -- dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SAIL said it has supplied approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of plates, structural and TMTs for this project including value added steel plates.

"Committed to supply and partake in the projects of national development, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied around 70 per cent steel for the Tuirial Hydro Electric Power project, Mizoram's biggest power project," the company said in a statement.

SAIL is supplying steel for several vital projects in country's north eastern region.

"The company supplied around 90 per cent steel for constructing country's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam, which was also recently inaugurated," it said.

Apart from this, SAIL is supplying steel for projects including Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road bridge, several power plants including 750 MW power plant of NTPC, 600 MW Kameng Hydro- electric project, Trans Arunachal highway etc, it said.

tags #Business #Companies #SAIL #Tuirial power project

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.