SEBI issues second showcause notice to 5 brokers in NSEL misselling case

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India has sent a second showcause notice to five brokers including Motilal Oswal Commodities, India Infoline Commodities, Anand Rathi Commodities, Geofin Commodities and Phillip Commodities.

In the notice, SEBI has asked brokers why registration should be granted to them in the commodities segment, as per the recommendation a three-member committee.

After erstwhile regulator FMC's merger with SEBI, commodity brokers are required to register with the latter.

SEBI has given 21 days notice to the brokers to furnish the details.

Sebi had issued a showcause notice to brokers in the case of misselling of products of National Spot Exchange Limited, which collapsed following a Rs 5,500 crore scam.