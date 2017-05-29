App
May 29, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi invites bids for courier service

Markets regulator Sebi has invited bids from independent agencies, which will be responsible for delivery of valuable documents within and outside India.

The agency is required to collect the consignments from Sebi office in Mumbai and carry them either by air or train or any other accepted mode of transport, whichever may be the quickest mode for the expeditious transport of the documents, to the respective destination centers, according to Sebi.

Listing out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said that bidder should be in business of providing courier services for the last five years.

It should have carried out out one similar job for value of Rs 26 lakh per annum for PSUs, financial institutions and autonomous bodies during the last five years.

Among other requirements, the agency should have a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 10 lakh during last three years. It should have strong financial position and should not have incurred any loss in more than two years during the last five years.

In a notice, Sebi has invited "quotations from bidders for delivery of their dak -- covers/packets, parcels, envelopes, negotiable instruments, valuable documents etc from one place to another, nationally or internationally and to specified person (s)/their offices".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that initially contract will be given for one year and can be extended further.

All the interest agencies are required to submit their bids till June 7.

tags #Market news #SEBI

