App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 05, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shalby IPO subscribed 20% on Day 1

The initial share sale of Shalby will be open for public subscriptions till December 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was subscribed 20 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today.

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for over 29.32 lakh shares against the total issue size of more than 1.45 crore scrips, indicating a subscription of 20 per cent, data available with National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The initial share sale of Shalby will be open for public subscriptions till December 7.

ALSO READ - Shalby Hospitals: High debt levels, aggressive pricing offers little comfort

related news

Shalby, on Monday, raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equity shares by the selling shareholder.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-248 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 504 crore.

Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings availed by the company besides purchasing medical equipment for existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.

In the recent months, healthcare services firms Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through IPO route.

tags #IPO

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.