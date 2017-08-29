I have returned to lead Infosys into the future, Nandan Nilekani tells employees

Moneycontrol News

Four days after returning to the company he co-founded, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has sent out a video message to employees telling them that he is back to motivate them and lead the company into the future.

"I'm really delighted to be back at Infosys. I'm hoping to spend the next few months or for as long as I'll be here, to contribute to the future of Infosys in a very positive way," Nilekani said.

The former UIDAI Chairman, 62, rejoined the software major on Thursday following a boardroom battle in which several board members quit less than a week after the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka.

Sikka had resigned following what the Board had called a "continuous assault" by co-founder NR Narayana Murthy over corporate governance issues at the company.

Clamour from investors and top fund managers then heralded Nilekani's return.

"I'm here today because all the stakeholders in the company , all requested me to lend a hand to take this company forward," Nilekani said.

He has taken up the role of non-executive Chairman and while there is no tenure attached to the post, Nilekani said last week that he will stay till the business stabilises.

"I have come here to lead the company into the future, to focus on the business and to make the company focus on its transformation and motivate everyone to go forward," he said.