Foxconn to set up manufacturing unit for Apple in Ahmedabad

Apple's largest contract manufacturer Foxconn is all set to open its first manufacturing store in India. The store will be in Ahmedabad, mentions a Business Standard report.
Jan 02, 2017, 11.15 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's largest contract manufacturer Foxconn is all set to open its first manufacturing store in India. The store will be in Ahmedabad, mentions a Business Standard report.

Apple's largest contract manufacturer Foxconn is all set to open its first manufacturing store in India. The store will be in Ahmedabad, mentions a Business Standard report.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Apple’s largest contract manufacturer Foxconn is all set to open its first manufacturing store in India. The store will be in Ahmedabad, mentions a Business Standard report.

An announcement of the development is likely to come in during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, which is slated for January 10 in Gandhinagar.

The world’s most valuable company is planning to replicate its successful Chinese manufacturing model in India to grab a larger portion in the smartphone section.

The company plans to set up manufacturing units in multiple cities across the country with a second store expected to come up in Gurugram.

Foxconn, however, refused to comment on the news.

Apple has been working to expand its Indian operations. It had recently announced that it will open its brand-owned stores in the country alongwith a 4000-people unit in Hyderabad.

The company’s sales have been on a rise in India with sales crossing 50 percent in 12 months ended September 2016.
Tags  Apple Foxconn Ahemdabad Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Foxconn to set up manufacturing unit for Apple in Ahmedabad

