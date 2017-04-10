Wheat crop not affected by recent unseasonal rains: Govt

The government today said that the standing wheat crop has not been affected due to recent unseasonal rains.

"We have checked with four states - Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There is no damage," Agriculture Secretary Shobhana Pattanayak told reporters.

However, the harvesting will be delayed for 4-5 days where the crop is still wet, he added.

There have been sporadic unseasonal rains in some of the wheat growing states for last three days.

The government is estimating a record 96.6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June).