Apr 06, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI
Wheat crop not affected by recent unseasonal rains: Govt
There have been sporadic unseasonal rains in some of the wheat growing states for last three days.
The government today said that the standing wheat crop has not been affected due to recent unseasonal rains.
"We have checked with four states - Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There is no damage," Agriculture Secretary Shobhana Pattanayak told reporters.
However, the harvesting will be delayed for 4-5 days where the crop is still wet, he added.
The government is estimating a record 96.6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June).